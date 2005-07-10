|
by Guido Socher (homepage)
关于作者:
Guido 真的喜欢让电脑用起来如自己定制的那样,而看起来则如自己所想的那样. 这,正是他选择使用Linux的原因.
LF Tip: USB 鼠标和笔记本电脑
摘要:
这是一个小技巧，从现在开始，LinuxFocus每月都会至少提供一个这样的技巧。 如果你有有关这些小技巧的新想法，请发邮件到：guido(at)linuxfocus.org。
Section "ServerFlags" Option "AllowMouseOpenFail" EndSection这样你的 X 服务器就能正确的处理插入和拔出 USB 鼠标，不过前提是能在启动的时候正确读取设备文件（在/dev）。 有的发行版把 USB 设备支持编译为模块，因此你需要在启动的时候就加载这个模块――哪怕你的 USB 鼠标并没有连接好。
# put this into an init script e.g # /etc/rc.d/rc.local for fedora or # /etc/conf.d/local.start for gentoo or .... # load the kernel modules needed for a usb mouse even if there # is no mouse connected yet: modprobe hid modprobe input modprobe mousedev这下应该好了！
