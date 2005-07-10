This document is available in: English ChineseGB Francais Portugues Russian

LF Tip: USB 鼠标和笔记本电脑 摘要: 这是一个小技巧，从现在开始，LinuxFocus每月都会至少提供一个这样的技巧。 如果你有有关这些小技巧的新想法，请发邮件到：guido(at)linuxfocus.org。



_________________ _________________ _________________



Introduction

XF86 下面的 PS/2 和 USB 鼠标

Section "ServerFlags" Option "AllowMouseOpenFail" EndSection

# put this into an init script e.g # /etc/rc.d/rc.local for fedora or # /etc/conf.d/local.start for gentoo or .... # load the kernel modules needed for a usb mouse even if there # is no mouse connected yet: modprobe hid modprobe input modprobe mousedev

对这篇文章发表评论