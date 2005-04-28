This document is available in: English ChineseGB Deutsch Francais

自己写 Netfilter 匹配器 摘要: iptables/netfilter 框架让我们可以向其中添加功能。要添加功能，我们需要自己写一个内核模块并向这个框架注册。也就是说，依照要添加的功能的分类，写一个 iptables 模块。通过写自定义的扩展模块，你可以匹配、修改、增加保障措施、跟踪一个给定的包。事实上，你几乎可以在这个过滤的世界中做任何你想做的事情。 单要小心，内核模块中的一点错误有可能导致系统立刻崩溃。



简单起见，我将介绍一个我写的匹配器的骨架。通过这个骨架，我希望可以让这个和 iptables/netfilter 框架的交互更加易于理解。这里，我假设你已经对 iptables 有了一定了解并且会使用 C 语言。



这个例子将告诉你如何根据源或是目的 ip 地址来匹配一个包。

概述

找到你要匹配的具体情况。

写用于接受参数的用户空间部分程序。

写用于分析包信息，得出是否匹配结论的内核空间部分程序。

1.0 iptables 模块

1.1 可用的数据结构和函数

/* Include file for additions: new matches and targets. */ struct iptables_match { struct iptables_match *next; ipt_chainlabel name; const char *version; /* Size of match data. */ size_t size; /* Size of match data relevent for userspace comparison purposes */ size_t userspacesize; /* Function which prints out usage message. */ void (*help)(void); /* Initialize the match. */ void (*init)(struct ipt_entry_match *m, unsigned int *nfcache); /* Function which parses command options; returns true if it ate an option */ int (*parse)(int c, char **argv, int invert, unsigned int *flags, const struct ipt_entry *entry, unsigned int *nfcache, struct ipt_entry_match **match); /* Final check; exit if not ok. */ void (*final_check)(unsigned int flags); /* Prints out the match iff non-NULL: put space at end */ void (*print)(const struct ipt_ip *ip, const struct ipt_entry_match *match, int numeric); /* Saves the match info in parsable form to stdout. */ void (*save)(const struct ipt_ip *ip, const struct ipt_entry_match *match); /* Pointer to list of extra command-line options */ const struct option *extra_opts; /* Ignore these men behind the curtain: */ unsigned int option_offset; struct ipt_entry_match *m; unsigned int mflags; #ifdef NO_SHARED_LIBS unsigned int loaded; /* simulate loading so options are merged properly */ #endif };

1.2 深入骨架程序

1.2.1 初始化

static struct iptables_match ipaddr = {

.name = "ipaddr",

.version = IPTABLES_VERSION, .size = IPT_ALIGN(sizeof(struct ipt_ipaddr_info)), .userspacesize = IPT_ALIGN(sizeof(struct ipt_ipaddr_info)),

.help = &help, .init = &init, .parse = &parse, .final_check = &final_check, .print = &print, .save = &save, .extra_opts = opts };

void _init(void) { register_match(&ipaddr); }

1.2.2 save 函数

static void save(const struct ipt_ip *ip, const struct ipt_entry_match *match) { const struct ipt_ipaddr_info *info = (const struct ipt_ipaddr_info *)match->data;

if (info->flags & IPADDR_SRC) { if (info->flags & IPADDR_SRC_INV) printf("! "); printf("--ipsrc "); print_ipaddr((u_int32_t *)&info->ipaddr.src); }

if (info->flags & IPADDR_DST) { if (info->flags & IPADDR_DST_INV) printf("! "); printf("--ipdst "); print_ipaddr((u_int32_t *)&info->ipaddr.dst); } }

1.2.3 print 函数

static void print(const struct ipt_ip *ip, const struct ipt_entry_match *match, int numeric) { const struct ipt_ipaddr_info *info = (const struct ipt_ipaddr_info *)match->data; if (info->flags & IPADDR_SRC) { printf("src IP "); if (info->flags & IPADDR_SRC_INV) printf("! "); print_ipaddr((u_int32_t *)&info->ipaddr.src); } if (info->flags & IPADDR_DST) { printf("dst IP "); if (info->flags & IPADDR_DST_INV) printf("! "); print_ipaddr((u_int32_t *)&info->ipaddr.dst); } }

1.2.4 final check 函数

static void final_check(unsigned int flags) { if (!flags) exit_error(PARAMETER_PROBLEM, "ipt_ipaddr: Invalid parameters."); }

1.2.5 parse 函数

static int parse(int c, char **argv, int invert, unsigned int *flags, const struct ipt_entry *entry, unsigned int *nfcache, struct ipt_entry_match **match) {

struct ipt_ipaddr_info *info = (struct ipt_ipaddr_info *)(*match)->data;

switch(c) {

case '1': if (*flags & IPADDR_SRC) exit_error(PARAMETER_PROBLEM, "ipt_ipaddr: Only use --ipsrc once!"); *flags |= IPADDR_SRC; info->flags |= IPADDR_SRC;

if (invert) info->flags |= IPADDR_SRC_INV; parse_ipaddr(argv[optind-1], &info->ipaddr.src); break;

case '2': if (*flags & IPADDR_DST) exit_error(PARAMETER_PROBLEM, "ipt_ipaddr: Only use --ipdst once!"); *flags |= IPADDR_DST; info->flags |= IPADDR_DST; if (invert) info->flags |= IPADDR_DST_INV; parse_ipaddr(argv[optind-1], &info->ipaddr.dst); break; default: return 0; } return 1; }

1.2.6 options 结构

static struct option opts[] = { { .name = "ipsrc", .has_arg = 1, .flag = 0, .val = '1' }, { .name = "ipdst", .has_arg = 1, .flag = 0, .val = '2' }, { .name = 0 } };

1.2.7 init 函数

static void init(struct ipt_entry_match *m, unsigned int *nfcache) { /* Can't cache this */ *nfcache |= NFC_UNKNOWN; }

1.2.7 help 函数

static void help(void) { printf ( "IPADDR v%s options:

" "[!] --ipsrc \t\t The incoming ip addr matches.

" "[!] --ipdst \t\t The outgoing ip addr matches.

" "

", IPTABLES_VERSION ); }

1.2.8 头文件 'ipt_ipaddr.h'

#ifndef _IPT_IPADDR_H #define _IPT_IPADDR_H

#define IPADDR_SRC 0x01 /* Match source IP addr */ #define IPADDR_DST 0x02 /* Match destination IP addr */ #define IPADDR_SRC_INV 0x10 /* Negate the condition */ #define IPADDR_DST_INV 0x20 /* Negate the condition */

struct ipt_ipaddr { u_int32_t src, dst; }; struct ipt_ipaddr_info { struct ipt_ipaddr ipaddr; /* Flags from above */ u_int8_t flags; }; #endif

1.3 第一章小结

2.0 netfilter 模块

接收每个包，并察看匹配模块相关的表

告知 netfilter，我们的模块是否匹配上了这个包

2.1 可用的函数与数据结构

struct ipt_match { struct list_head list; const char name[IPT_FUNCTION_MAXNAMELEN]; /* Return true or false: return FALSE and set *hotdrop = 1 to force immediate packet drop. */ /* Arguments changed since 2.4, as this must now handle non-linear skbs, using skb_copy_bits and skb_ip_make_writable. */ int (*match)(const struct sk_buff *skb, const struct net_device *in, const struct net_device *out, const void *matchinfo, int offset, int *hotdrop); /* Called when user tries to insert an entry of this type. */ /* Should return true or false. */ int (*checkentry)(const char *tablename, const struct ipt_ip *ip, void *matchinfo, unsigned int matchinfosize, unsigned int hook_mask); /* Called when entry of this type deleted. */ void (*destroy)(void *matchinfo, unsigned int matchinfosize); /* Set this to THIS_MODULE. */ struct module *me; };

2.2 深入骨架程序

2.2.1 初始化

首先,我们初始化 'ipt_match' 数据结构中的常用域。

static struct ipt_match ipaddr_match = {

.name = "ipaddr",

.match = match, .checkentry = checkentry, .me = THIS_MODULE, };

static int __init init(void) { printk(KERN_INFO "ipt_ipaddr: init!

"); return ipt_register_match(&ipaddr_match); }

static void __exit fini(void) { printk(KERN_INFO "ipt_ipaddr: exit!

"); ipt_unregister_match(&ipaddr_match); }

module_init(init); module_exit(fini);

2.2.2 match 函数

static int match(const struct sk_buff *skb, const struct net_device *in, const struct net_device *out, const void *matchinfo, int offset, const void *hdr, u_int16_t datalen, int *hotdrop) {

const struct ipt_skeleton_info *info = matchinfo;

struct iphdr *iph = skb->nh.iph;

printk(KERN_INFO "ipt_ipaddr: IN=%s OUT=%s TOS=0x%02X " "TTL=%x SRC=%u.%u.%u.%u DST=%u.%u.%u.%u " "ID=%u IPSRC=%u.%u.%u.%u IPDST=%u.%u.%u.%u

", in ? (char *)in : "", out ? (char *)out : "", iph->tos, iph->ttl, NIPQUAD(iph->saddr), NIPQUAD(iph->daddr), ntohs(iph->id), NIPQUAD(info->ipaddr.src), NIPQUAD(info->ipaddr.dst) );

if (info->flags & IPADDR_SRC) { if ( (ntohl(iph->saddr) != ntohl(info->ipaddr.src)) ^ !!(info->flags & IPADDR_SRC_INV) ) { printk(KERN_NOTICE "src IP %u.%u.%u.%u is not matching %s.

", NIPQUAD(info->ipaddr.src), info->flags & IPADDR_SRC_INV ? " (INV)" : ""); return 0; } }

if (info->flags & IPADDR_DST) { if ( (ntohl(iph->daddr) != ntohl(info->ipaddr.dst)) ^ !!(info->flags & IPADDR_DST_INV) ) { printk(KERN_NOTICE "dst IP %u.%u.%u.%u is not matching%s.

", NIPQUAD(info->ipaddr.dst), info->flags & IPADDR_DST_INV ? " (INV)" : ""); return 0; } }

return 1; }

2.2.3 checkentry 函数

static int checkentry(const char *tablename, const struct ipt_ip *ip, void *matchinfo, unsigned int matchsize, unsigned int hook_mask) { const struct ipt_skeleton_info *info = matchinfo; if (matchsize != IPT_ALIGN(sizeof(struct ipt_skeleton_info))) { printk(KERN_ERR "ipt_skeleton: matchsize differ, you may have forgotten to recompile me.

"); return 0; } printk(KERN_INFO "ipt_skeleton: Registered in the %s table, hook=%x, proto=%u

", tablename, hook_mask, ip->proto); return 1; }

2.3 第二章小结

3.0 运行 iptables/netfilter

3.1 iptables

PF_EXT_SLIB:=ah addrtype comment connlimit connmark conntrack dscp ecn esp hashlimit helper icmp iprange length limit ipaddr mac mark multiport owner physdev pkttype realm rpc sctp standard state tcp tcpmss tos ttl udp unclean CLASSIFY CONNMARK DNAT DSCP ECN LOG MARK MASQUERADE MIRROR NETMAP NOTRACK REDIRECT REJECT SAME SNAT TARPIT TCPMSS TOS TRACE TTL ULOG

3.2 内核

# The simple matches. dep_tristate ' limit match support' CONFIG_IP_NF_MATCH_LIMIT $CONFIG_IP_NF_IPTABLES dep_tristate ' ipaddr match support' CONFIG_IP_NF_MATCH_IPADDR $CONFIG_IP_NF_IPTABLES

limit match support CONFIG_IP_NF_MATCH_LIMIT limit matching allows you to control the rate at which a rule can be ... ipaddr match support CONFIG_IP_NF_MATCH_IPADDR ipaddr matching. etc etc.

# matches obj-$(CONFIG_IP_NF_MATCH_HELPER) += ipt_helper.o obj-$(CONFIG_IP_NF_MATCH_LIMIT) += ipt_limit.o obj-$(CONFIG_IP_NF_MATCH_IPADDR) += ipt_ipaddr.o

总结

