LF tip: 在 KDE 里和 kprinter 一起使用 Adobe Acrobat Reader 7

[Illustration]

摘要:

这是一个小技巧，从现在开始，LinuxFocus每月都会至少提供一个这样的技巧。

问题

Acrobat 7 现在终于有了 Linux 版可用了，这是个很好的 PDF 阅读器。 不幸的是，打印文档时，不等 KDE 系统（的kprinter 程序）结束打印，它就将输出文件给删除了。  

解决办法

写一个脚本程序来创建一个临时文件（postscript 的输出），然后完成打印后再删除。 
#!/bin/sh
# save this as /usr/local/bin/printerScript
# and make it executable with: chmod 755 /usr/local/bin/printerScript
## create temporary file
tmp="/tmp/postscript-print-$$.ps"
[ -f "$tmp" ] && exit 1
## save the file to a new name which will not be deleted by acroread.
## the first argument is the file name of the postscript file
cp  "$1"  $tmp
## start the KDE printer frontend on this file
kprinter  $tmp
## clean up afterwards
rm -f     $tmp
##
下面是一个在 acroread 里的打印机设置面板的截屏：
[acroread printer config panel]
 

