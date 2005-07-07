This document is available in: English ChineseGB Francais



LF tip: 在 KDE 里和 kprinter 一起使用 Adobe Acrobat Reader 7

问题

解决办法

#!/bin/sh # save this as /usr/local/bin/printerScript # and make it executable with: chmod 755 /usr/local/bin/printerScript ## create temporary file tmp="/tmp/postscript-print-$$.ps" [ -f "$tmp" ] && exit 1 ## save the file to a new name which will not be deleted by acroread. ## the first argument is the file name of the postscript file cp "$1" $tmp ## start the KDE printer frontend on this file kprinter $tmp ## clean up afterwards rm -f $tmp ##





