by Gerrit Renker
<gerrit.renker(at)gmx.de>
关于作者:
在 Gerrit 接触 C 和 Linux 后，他才开始喜欢上使用电脑。
目录:
LF tip: 在 KDE 里和 kprinter 一起使用 Adobe Acrobat Reader 7
摘要:
这是一个小技巧，从现在开始，LinuxFocus每月都会至少提供一个这样的技巧。 如果你有有关这些小技巧的新想法，请发邮件到：guido(at)linuxfocus.org。
#!/bin/sh # save this as /usr/local/bin/printerScript # and make it executable with: chmod 755 /usr/local/bin/printerScript ## create temporary file tmp="/tmp/postscript-print-$$.ps" [ -f "$tmp" ] && exit 1 ## save the file to a new name which will not be deleted by acroread. ## the first argument is the file name of the postscript file cp "$1" $tmp ## start the KDE printer frontend on this file kprinter $tmp ## clean up afterwards rm -f $tmp ##下面是一个在 acroread 里的打印机设置面板的截屏：
