LF Tip: 别对我嘟嘟叫啦！ 摘要: 这是一个小技巧，从现在开始，LinuxFocus每月都会至少提供一个这样的技巧。 如果你有有关这些小技巧的新想法，请发邮件到：guido(at)linuxfocus.org。



Introduction

关掉所有的提示音

setterm -blength 0 #alternatively you can change the frequency of the beep to a #very low value: setterm -bfreq 10

xset b off

对每种 shell 操作

# has to go into /etc/inputrc or .inputrc # It will not work in a .bashrc file! set bell-style none

# put this into your .tcshrc file # just tab completion beep off: set matchbeep = never # any beep off: set nobeep = 1

结论

