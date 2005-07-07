[LinuxFocus-icon]
[Photo of the Author]
by Guido Socher (homepage)

关于作者:

Guido 真的喜欢让电脑用起来如自己定制的那样,而看起来则如自己所想的那样. 这,正是他选择使用Linux的原因.
目录:


 

LF Tip: 别对我嘟嘟叫啦！

beep off

摘要:

这是一个小技巧，从现在开始，LinuxFocus每月都会至少提供一个这样的技巧。 如果你有有关这些小技巧的新想法，请发邮件到：guido(at)linuxfocus.org。

Introduction

当电脑对我嘟嘟嚷的时候，我真的觉得很讨厌。我常常在 shell 里面使用 Tab-补全来节省大量的输入时间，但是我受不了扬声器没完没了的嘟嘟声！

下面就为大家介绍如何快速去除讨厌的叫声。在 shell 里面，你可以按下 crtl-g 来测试一下这个嘟嘟声是否已经去掉。  

关掉所有的提示音

在 Linux 控制台下（没有 X11），你可以使用一下命令: 
setterm -blength 0

#alternatively you can change the frequency of the beep to a
#very low value:

setterm -bfreq 10
而在 X11 下面(不管是 KDE、Gnome、XFCE 或者……) 你可以: 
xset b off
 

对每种 shell 操作

作为一种可能的选择，你可以直接关掉某种 shell 里的提示音。

对 Bash: 
# has to go into /etc/inputrc or .inputrc
# It will not work in a .bashrc file!
set bell-style none


对 Tcsh: 
# put this into your .tcshrc file

# just tab completion beep off:
set matchbeep = never
# any beep off:
set nobeep = 1
 

结论

为避免误解，特此声明：以上操作只是关掉了（蜂鸣器的）嘟嘟声，你仍然可以在你的电脑上自在的听歌。

世界清静了……  

对这篇文章发表评论

每篇文章都有各自的反馈页面。在这个页面里，您可以提交评论，也可以查看其他读者的评论：
 反馈页面 

