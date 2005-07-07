|
by Guido Socher (homepage)
关于作者:
Guido 真的喜欢让电脑用起来如自己定制的那样,而看起来则如自己所想的那样. 这,正是他选择使用Linux的原因.
LF Tip: 别对我嘟嘟叫啦！
摘要:
这是一个小技巧，从现在开始，LinuxFocus每月都会至少提供一个这样的技巧。 如果你有有关这些小技巧的新想法，请发邮件到：guido(at)linuxfocus.org。
setterm -blength 0 #alternatively you can change the frequency of the beep to a #very low value: setterm -bfreq 10而在 X11 下面(不管是 KDE、Gnome、XFCE 或者……) 你可以:
xset b off
# has to go into /etc/inputrc or .inputrc # It will not work in a .bashrc file! set bell-style none
# put this into your .tcshrc file # just tab completion beep off: set matchbeep = never # any beep off: set nobeep = 1
